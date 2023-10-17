Britney Spears: Life After Conservatorship 'Challenging at Times'

Britney Spears is opening up about her newfound freedom.

For nearly 14 years the now 41-year-old pop star's life was governed by a strict conservatorship, but that all changed on Nov. 12, 2021, when a Los Angeles County judge terminated it.

And while the legal victory was one to celebrate, Spears has admitted to People that "learning this new freedom" has been "challenging at times."

There have been setbacks as Spears settled into her new normal.

There was the high-profile split from her husband of 14 months, Sam Asghari, and the complicated and strained relationship with her family. There have also been highs though, with Spears clinching her first Top 10 hit on the Billboard Hot 100 in 11 years with her collaboration with Elton John for the hit single "Hold Me Closer."

Yet it is the small, everyday things like playing with her dogs, or "watching episodes of 'Friends' and belly laughing," that make her happiest.

"I love, love to travel and explore," Spears said. "I am a simple girl."

Looking back at her life, and her happiest memories, Spears recalls her earliest days of performing, "trips with my dancers [and] acting silly with my girlfriends."

But being a mother to sons Sean Preston, now 18, and Jayden James, 17, with her ex-husband Kevin Federline is her proudest moment.

"Starting a family was my dream come true," she told People of her boys, who now live with their dad in Hawaii, but are in contact with Spears. "Being a mom was my dream come true."

Spears is now focusing on reclaiming her voice, which she is doing in part through a revealing new memoir, "The Woman in Me."

"Over the past 15 years or even at the start of my career, I sat back while people spoke about me and told my story for me," she told People. "After getting out of my conservatorship, I was finally free to tell my story without consequences from the people in charge of my life."

With this in mind, Spears is reclaiming her voice and speaking out.

"It is finally time for me to raise my voice and speak out, and my fans deserve to hear it directly from me," she said. "No more conspiracy, no more lies — just me owning my past, present and future."