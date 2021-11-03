Britney Spears: Mom 'Ruined' My Life

Britney Spears is accusing her mother of "ruining" her life with the conservatorship that her father has filed to end immediately.

For 13 years Jamie Spears has been the handler of Britney's estate and personal assets but behind the scenes, the "Toxic" singer said it was her mother Lynne's idea. The singer made the allegation Tuesday in an Instagram post that has since been deleted amid reports that Jamie filed court docs on Monday to put an end to the arrangement.

"You know exactly what you did. My dad is not smart enough to ever think of a conservatorship, but tonight I will smile knowing I have a new life ahead of me," Britney wrote in the post, according to BBC.

In the court memorandum obtained by Fox News, Jamie's attorneys wrote that he "unconditionally loves and supports his daughter. Full stop."

"As he has done for her entire life, Jamie will do everything he can to protect and care for her," the legal documents add. "For the last 13 years, that included serving as her Conservator. Now, it means ending her Conservatorship."

There have been allegations that Jamie is seeking $2 million on his way out as conservator but his legal team has denied this.

"Jamie sees no reason why the Conservatorship should continue for any amount of time and asserts he has no interest in the Conservatorship continuing," the filing reads.

"Regardless, Jamie does not seek to and will not serve as Conservator again. Jamie already petitioned this Court to terminate the Conservatorship and has offered to stipulate to its immediate termination without reservation or exception."

In her own post, Britney alleged her former business manager Lou Taylor of helping to orchestrate the conservatorship, according to BBC.

Britney has been causing a stir on social media with her increasingly candid posts. Fans have grown concerned, and more recently confused, after the pop icon posted a head-scratching murder mystery that appeared to allude in part to her family's hold over her.

"I'm saying in a crazy world like we have today that it's pretty important to stay safe!!!" Britney wrote in a lengthy caption alongside images showing herself lying on the floor with her hands bound and fake blood on her face and neck.

"Like we did for Covid y'all !!!! But still have fun … I mean duh !!! It's been 13 years for me so I'm a little rusty !!!! Ma and dad can I drive my car now??? JUST KIDDING … but seriously, can I play now ????"