Bristol Palin Shows Off Tummy Tuck Scars

Bristol Palin is done hiding her flaws.

Three years ago the former "Teen Mom OG" star had a tummy tuck and now she has finally shared the news on social media. Taking to Instagram this week, Bristol posted a video in which she reveals the scar. First, she shows off her toned stomach before zooming in to the scars and stretch marks on her hips.

"Let's get reeeel for a sec. I post what I want y'all to see. From decent angles.. and not from insecurities/scars," Bristol wrote in the video reel. "Here's something I don't share," she continued as she showed the scars.

"Way 222 easy to compare ourselves on here, just a reminder not to," Bristol captioned the post, writing in the video, "Don't let this place have you comparing your own worth and stealing your joy."

The video garnered support and praise from her followers and mom, politician Sarah Palin.

"haha I love you!!!" she commented on Instagram.

"I wish more women would be honest about what they have gone through to “have the look"! So many are grinding and don’t understand what they continue to compare themselves to was a different kind of work! Thanks for keeping it real!" another follower replied to the video post.

"I honestly did compare myself to you. The fact you had 3 kids, as have I, and the fact you can rock high waisted pants, now i don't feel so bad.. Thank you for this! And for being so open and honest," a third commented.

Bristol, who shares daughters, Atlee, 4, and Sailor, 5, with ex-husband Dakota Meyers, and son Tripp, 12, with ex Levi Johnston, later offered details on the surgery in an Instagram story that has since expired.

"It was done in early 2018," she said, according to E! News. "I don't regret it. But recovery was, (without a doubt) the worst pain of my entire life."

Bristol then spoke candidly about being a single mom, sharing the highs and lows of the single life alongside a photo of herself with her children.

"Best is the time I get to spend with them (I feel it makes our bond even more special.) Hardest is juggling to get everything done, and disciplining solo can also be a challenge for me," she noted.

Bristol has been linked to cosmetic surgery in the past. In 2011, rumors emerged that she had work done on her face after being spotted in public with a slimmer, more angular facade. She later revealed that the new look was from a corrective jaw surgery she had undergone.

"It improved the way I look, but this surgery was necessary for medical reasons ... so my jaw and teeth could properly realign. ... I don't obsess over my face," Bristol told Us Weekly magazine at the time.

"I am absolutely thrilled with the results," she added. "I look older, more mature, and don't have as much of a chubby, little baby face!"

