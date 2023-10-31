'Bridgerton' Star Slams Netflix After Suffering '2 Psychotic Breaks'

"Bridgerton" actor Ruby Barker has called out Netflix and Shondaland for failing to support her after suffering two "psychotic breaks" amid the height of the show's success.

"When I went into hospital a week after shooting 'Bridgerton' Season 1 it was really covered up and kept on the down-low because the show was going to be coming out," she revealed during an appearance on the LOAF Podcast, Deadline reported. "During filming, I was deteriorating. It was a really tormenting place for me to be because my character was very alienated, very ostracized, on her own under these horrible circumstances."

Barker was a recurring character and made guest appearances in Season 2, portraying Marina, a Featherington relative facing social exclusion in Regency-era London due to her scandalous pregnancy.

"Not a single person from Netflix, not a single person from Shondaland since I have had two psychotic breaks from that show have even contacted me or even emailed me to ask if I'm OK or if I would benefit from any sort of aftercare or support. Nobody," she said during her podcast appearance.

Barker explained that many events were happening when the show was about to debut.

"My life was changing drastically overnight, and yet there was still no support and there still hasn't been any support all that time. So I was trying really really hard to act like it was OK and that I could work and that it wasn't a problem," she said.

"It's almost like I had this metaphorical invisible gun to my head to sell this show because this show is bubbly and fun. I don't wanna come out and poo-poo on that because then I might never work again," she added.

"Bridgerton" is a Netflix drama adapted from Julia Quinn's book series, produced by Shonda Rhimes' company Shondaland.