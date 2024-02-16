Family of Beach Boys Wilson Legend Seeks Conservatorship

Brian Wilson's family is seeking a conservatorship for the Beach Boys legend after the death of his wife last month.

According to the filing obtained by People, Wilson, 81, is suffering from a "major neurocognitive disorder (such as dementia)."

"Following the passing of Brian's beloved wife Melinda, after careful consideration and consultation among Brian, his seven children, Gloria Ramos and Brian's doctors (and consistent with family processes put in place by Brian and Melinda), we are confirming that longtime Wilson family representatives LeeAnn Hard and Jean Sievers will serve as Brian's co-conservators of the person," Wilson's family said in a statement Thursday to People.

"This decision was made to ensure that there will be no extreme changes to the household and Brian and the children living at home will be taken care of and remain in the home where they are cared for by Gloria Ramos and the wonderful team at the house who have been in place for many years helping take care of the family."

According to reports, Ramos is Wilson's housekeeper.

In the statement, Wilson's family said he can still "enjoy all of his family and friends and continue to work on current projects as well as participate in any activities he chooses."

According to the documents, his wife Melinda Wilson, who died on Jan. 30 at 77, "attended to Mr. Wilson's daily living needs, as Mr. Wilson is unable to properly provide for his own personal needs for physical health, food, clothing, or shelter."

The singer had an "Advance Health Care Directive" naming Melinda Wilson the "agent" for his health care, according to the filing.

Since no successor to Melinda Wilson was named in the directive, Brian Wilson's team petitioned the court to appoint a conservator.

Sievers and Hard were proposed as co-conservators because they "have had a close relationship with Mr. and Mrs. Wilson for many years, and Mr. Wilson trusts them." Further, Hard is also Wilson's "agent under his power of attorney.

According to the filing, Hard and Sievers' intent is to "ensure that all of Mr. Wilson's daily living needs are [satisfied] and he has the best possible care while remaining in his home."

The documents state that Wilson would not be able to attend a court hearing.

"He is easily distracted, often even when aware of surroundings, and its purpose," his doctor wrote, according to People. "Often makes spontaneous, irrelevant or incoherent utterances. Has very short attention span and while unintentionally disruptive, is frequently unable to maintain decorum appropriate to the situation."

The doctor said Wilson is taking medication that slows the "progression of illness."

A court hearing is scheduled for April 26, according to the documents.