Brian Austin Green: Raising Gay Son 'Doesn't Affect Me'

Brian Austin Green is speaking candidly about raising his son Kassius Lijah Marcil-Green, 21, who is openly gay.

During an appearance on the latest episode of the "Frosted Tips With Lance Bass" podcast, the Beverly Hills, 90210 star, 50, shared that his son's sexual identity did not affect him "at all."

"I would get into these conservations with Kash where it was like I really wanted to understand the things that seemed so different to me at first," said Green, according to People. "And then you realize, 'Oh, this isn't different at all.' It's just your choice of partner. It doesn't affect me at all."

Green added: "And that's the thing I'm always trying to beat into people now — it does not affect you. Why do you care so much? And why are you trying to somehow bully your feelings and your opinion into something that literally does not affect you at all?"

Green added that it's been a "fascinating" experience as it was "unknown" territory for him.

"I think a lot of people are afraid of the unknown, whereas I'm not. To me, it's intriguing. And I want to learn about it," he said.

Green shares Kassius with ex-girlfriend Vanessa Marcil. He is also father to Noah Shannon, 11, Bodhi Ransom, 9, and Journey River, 7, with ex Megan Fox, and welcomed his fifth child, Zane Walker, with his now-fiancée, Sharna Burgess, in June 2022.

Last year Fox opened up about their son Noah showing interest in wearing dresses in an interview with Glamour. Rather than deter him, though, she decided to educate both of them.

Noah was 2 at the time, and Fox went out and "bought a bunch of books that sort of addressed these things and addressed a full spectrum of what this is."

"Some of the books are written by transgender children. Some of the books are just about how you can be a boy and wear a dress; you can express yourself through your clothing however you want," she continued. "And that doesn't even have to have anything to do with your sexuality."

Fox said that since her children were young, she has "incorporated those things into their daily lives so that nobody feels like they are weird or strange or different."