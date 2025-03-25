Cause of Death Revealed for Son of Yankees' Brett Gardner

Miller Gardner, the 14-year-old son of former Yankees outfielder Brett Gardner, died from "asphyxiation "while on a family trip to Costa Rica, according to reports.

Local officials stated that Miller Gardner and several family members became seriously ill while staying at the Arenas Del Mar Beachfront & Rainforest resort in the Pacific Coast tourist town of Manuel Antoni, the New York Post reported.

According to NBC News, local investigators suspect the teen's sudden death may have been caused by "possible intoxication after apparently ingesting some food." However, the official cause remains unconfirmed pending autopsy and toxicology results, Juan Pablo Alvarado of Costa Rica's Judicial Investigative Agency told the outlet.

Authorities are now assisting the family in arranging Miller Gardner's body's return to the U.S.

The U.S. State Department told the Post that Costa Rican authorities are conducting an active investigation into Miller Gardner's death, with officials closely monitoring the progress of the investigation.

"Out of respect for the privacy of the family and loved ones during this difficult time, we have no further comment at this time," the department said.

Brett Gardner, who was an outfielder for 14 years with the Yankees, was part of the team's 2009 World Series championship run. Since retiring in 2021, he has been living with his family in South Carolina.

"We have so many questions and so few answers at this point, but we do know that he passed away peacefully in his sleep on the morning of Friday, March 21st," the family's statement read.

"Miller was a beloved son and brother and we cannot yet comprehend our life without his infectious smile. He loved football, baseball, golf, hunting, fishing, his family and his friends. He lived life to the fullest every single day," the statement continued.

"We are so thankful to all who have reached out to offer support and encouragement during this difficult time and we are confident our faith, family, and friends will help us navigate this unimaginable loss. Our prayers go out to Miller's teammates and friends, as well as to all other families who have lost a child far too soon as we share their grief."