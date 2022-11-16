Brendan Fraser Won't Attend 2023 Golden Globes If Nominated

Actor Brendan Fraser said he will not attend the Golden Globe Awards even if he receives an acting nomination for his role in "The Whale."

In an interview with GQ for a new cover profile for the magazine's Men of the Year issue, Fraser said his issue is with the Hollywood Foreign Press Association, which is the nonprofit organization that votes for the Golden Globe awards.

Fraser previously claimed that former HFPA President Philip Berk sexually assaulted him at a luncheon at the Beverly Hills hotel in 2003. Berk has denied the reports and Fraser has said that he was blacklisted from Hollywood partly due to the aftermath of the incident.

When asked by GQ if he will attend the Golden Globes, Fraser said he "will not participate."

"I have more history with the Hollywood Foreign Press Association than I have respect for the Hollywood Foreign Press Association," he said. "It's because of the history that I have with them. And my mother didn't raise a hypocrite. You can call me a lot of things, but not that."

In a 2018 interview with GQ, Fraser recalled the incident, saying that it took place when Berk reached out to shake his hand on his way out of the hotel.

"His left hand reaches around, grabs my a** cheek, and one of his fingers touches me in the taint. And he starts moving it around," Fraser said.

"I felt ill. I felt like a little kid. I felt like there was a ball in my throat. I thought I was going to cry," he added.

Berk denied the claims, calling Fraser's account a "total fabrication" and stating to GQ that he wrote a letter to the "Mummy" star about the incident.

"My apology admitted no wrongdoing, the usual, 'If I've done anything that upset Mr. Fraser, it was not intended and I apologize," he wrote.

Berk was expelled from the HFPA in 2021 after sending an email to fellow members calling the Black Lives Matter movement a "racist hate movement" according to People.