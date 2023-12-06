Brenda Lee Tops Hot 100 After 65 Years

After 65 years, Brenda Lee's iconic "Rockin' Around The Christmas Tree" has hit No. 1.

This marks Lee's third No. 1 — and her first since 1960, behind "I'm Sorry" and "I Want to Be Wanted," according to Variety.

The song, which annually returns to the Hot 100's top 10, gained nearly 35 million streams and 21 million radio impressions, the outlet noted.

"Rockin' Around The Christmas Tree," which spent nine weeks at No. 2 between December 2019 and 2022, becomes the third seasonal track to achieve No. 1 status after Mariah Carey's "All I Want for Christmas Is You" and "The Chipmunk Song" by the Chipmunks with David Seville.

Aiding this achievement, Lee released the song's official music video and actively promoted it on social media.

The holiday spirit continues on the charts.

Carey's "All I Want For Christmas Is You" holds steady at No. 2, while Bobby Helms' "Jingle Bell Rock" secures the No. 4 spot, according to Variety.

Wham! meanwhile, makes a comeback in the Top 10 with "Last Christmas" at No. 5, followed by "A Holly Jolly Christmas" at No. 6, and Andy Williams' "It's The Most Wonderful Time Of The Year" rounding off at No. 10.

Jack Harlow's "Lovin On Me" secures the No. 3 spot while SZA's "Snooze" lands at No. 9, Doja Cat's "Paint the Town Red" at No. 8. Taylor Swift's "Cruel" takes the No. 7 spot, completing the remaining slots in the Top 10 singles chart.

The news comes amid calls for Pogues frontman Shane MacGowan's song, "Fairytale of New York," to reach No. 1 on the Christmas charts following his death at 66 on Nov. 30.

The track, which includes Kirsty MacColl, debuted in 1987 and peaked at No. 2. However, due to streaming, the song consistently has returned to the top 10 during the Christmas season over the past six years and is currently making its way up the charts again. Despite this, in an interview with the Independent, MacGowan's wife, Victoria Mary Clarke, said the song's chart position was never important to her husband.

"He just appreciated that so many people loved the song," she said. "It was not important to him to have a status in the world. He just liked people being uplifted by his work."