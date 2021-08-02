'Breaking Bad' Actor Saginaw Grant Dies at 85

Saginaw Grant, best known for his roles in "Breaking Bad" and "The Lone Ranger," has died at age 85.

The Native American actor's publicist and longtime friend, Lani Carmichael, confirmed his death to the Associated Press.

"He loved both Oklahoma and L.A.," Carmichael said. "He made his home here as an actor, but he never forgot his roots in Oklahoma. He remained a fan of the Sooner Nation."

The news was also shared on Grant's Facebook page, which outlined his community work as well as his time serving in the U.S. Marine Corps during the Korean War.

"It’s with heavy hearts we announce a warrior has been called home," the post read. "Saginaw Morgan Grant, the hereditary chief and medicine man of the Sac & Fox tribe, traveled the world speaking of his traditions, his experiences, his sobriety and his faith as both a Native American and a Christian."

Born on July 20, 1936, in Pawnee, Oklahoma, Grant came into acting later in life, after he was approached to appear in a Chrysler commercial, according to Variety. He began acting in character roles in the late 1980s, with earlier credits including 1988's "War Party," as well as opposite Harrison Ford in a 1993 episode of "The Young Indiana Jones Chronicles."

In 2013, he was cast as Comanche leader Chief Big Bear in "The Lone Ranger," which also featured Armie Hammer and Johnny Depp. Grant also appeared in episodes of "Breaking Bad," "Baywatch," "My Name Is Earl," "Saving Grace," "American Horror Story," "Shameless," and "Veep."

"He came to acting later in life and felt enormous pride in sharing culture through movies and public speaking," the Facebook post on his official account read.

It further described how Grant was "always happiest at pow wow sharing the love, energy and tradition of his people."

"Watching the children grow in the traditions of their ancestors and to share in the spirits of dance to the beat of the drum brought him both joy and peace," it read. "He enjoyed competing in dance and did so up until Covid temporarily halted gatherings."

Speaking with the AP, Carmichael described Grant's kindness and humility.

"His motto in life was always respect one another and don’t talk about one another in a negative way," she said.

Grant is survived by his daughter, Lisa Grant, daughter-in-law, Dodie L Kent, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren.

