Brad Pitt Open to Tom Cruise Team-Up

Brad Pitt has said he is open to working with Tom Cruise again on one condition — that there are no death-defying stunts involved.

The actor spoke about reuniting on the screen with Cruise during an interview with E! News at the Mexico premiere of his latest film, "F1." The two actors previously starred together in the 1994 horror drama "Interview With the Vampire."

"Well, I'm not gonna hang my a** off airplanes and s*** like that," Pitt said about working with Cruise again. "So when he does something again that's on the ground, [then yes]."

Pitt's upcoming film is helmed by Joseph Kosinski and produced by Jerry Bruckheimer, the same creative team behind the blockbuster "Top Gun: Maverick." Development on "F1" began while Maverick was still in post-production, Variety reported. That film went on to earn $1.4 billion globally during its 2022 summer release.

In a recent interview with GQ, Kosinski shared that he had once hoped to cast both Pitt and Cruise in his own take on "Ford v Ferrari," but the project never moved forward due to budget concerns. The film was ultimately directed by James Mangold and starred Christian Bale and Matt Damon.

"Tom always pushes it to the limit, but at the same time is supercapable and very skilled," Kosinski said when asked how things would unfold if he had cast Cruise "F1" over Pitt." "They both have the natural talent for driving. But yeah, I could see Tom maybe scaring us a little bit more."

Action vehicle supervisor Graham Kelly quipped that they had a crash during production of the film.

"Tom pushes it to the limit. I mean really to the limit. That terrifies me," he said. "I mean, I've done loads of 'Mission: Impossibles' with Tom and it's the most stressful experience for someone like me building cars for him, doing stunts with him. Whereas Brad listens and he knows his abilities, and I think he'd be the first to say, 'Yeah, I'm not going to do that.'"

Pitt's "F1" is scheduled to hit theaters on June 27, just weeks after Cruise kicked off the summer box office with "Mission: Impossible — The Final Reckoning" in May. The film saw Cruise perform a daring stunt while clinging to the side of a flying plane.