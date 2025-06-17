WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
Tags: brad pitt | tom cruise | collaboration | stunts

Brad Pitt Open to Tom Cruise Team-Up

By    |   Tuesday, 17 June 2025 12:43 PM EDT

Brad Pitt has said he is open to working with Tom Cruise again on one condition — that there are no death-defying stunts involved.

The actor spoke about reuniting on the screen with Cruise during an interview with E! News at the Mexico premiere of his latest film, "F1." The two actors previously starred together in the 1994 horror drama "Interview With the Vampire."

"Well, I'm not gonna hang my a** off airplanes and s*** like that," Pitt said about working with Cruise again. "So when he does something again that's on the ground, [then yes]."

Pitt's upcoming film is helmed by Joseph Kosinski and produced by Jerry Bruckheimer, the same creative team behind the blockbuster "Top Gun: Maverick." Development on "F1" began while Maverick was still in post-production, Variety reported. That film went on to earn $1.4 billion globally during its 2022 summer release. 

In a recent interview with GQ, Kosinski shared that he had once hoped to cast both Pitt and Cruise in his own take on "Ford v Ferrari," but the project never moved forward due to budget concerns. The film was ultimately directed by James Mangold and starred Christian Bale and Matt Damon.

"Tom always pushes it to the limit, but at the same time is supercapable and very skilled," Kosinski said when asked how things would unfold if he had cast Cruise "F1" over Pitt." "They both have the natural talent for driving. But yeah, I could see Tom maybe scaring us a little bit more."

Action vehicle supervisor Graham Kelly quipped that they had a crash during production of the film.

"Tom pushes it to the limit. I mean really to the limit. That terrifies me," he said. "I mean, I've done loads of 'Mission: Impossibles' with Tom and it's the most stressful experience for someone like me building cars for him, doing stunts with him. Whereas Brad listens and he knows his abilities, and I think he'd be the first to say, 'Yeah, I'm not going to do that.'"

Pitt's "F1" is scheduled to hit theaters on June 27, just weeks after Cruise kicked off the summer box office with "Mission: Impossible — The Final Reckoning" in May. The film saw Cruise perform a daring stunt while clinging to the side of a flying plane.

Zoe Papadakis

Zoe Papadakis is a Newsmax writer based in South Africa with two decades of experience specializing in media and entertainment. She has been in the news industry as a reporter, writer and editor for newspapers, magazine and websites.

© 2025 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
TheWire
Brad Pitt has said he is open to working with Tom Cruise again on one condition - that there are no death-defying stunts involved. The actor spoke about reuniting on the screen with Cruise during an interview...
brad pitt, tom cruise, collaboration, stunts
381
2025-43-17
Tuesday, 17 June 2025 12:43 PM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Interest-Based Advertising | Do not sell or share my personal information

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the Newsmax App
Apple
Android
Amazon
Samsung
Vizio
Roku
Sony
LG
Scan QR code to get the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved