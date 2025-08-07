Brad Pitt's Mother, Jane Pitt, Dies at 84

Brad Pitt's mother, Jane Pitt, has died at age 84.

The actor's niece, Sydney Pitt, confirmed the news Wednesday on Instagram, writing that her grandmother had "the biggest heart," who "cared deeply for everyone and everything."

"She taught me how to paint, how to be strong, how to lead with kindness, to love Jesus through everything, and to find joy in the smallest things," Sydney Pitt wrote. "She made up the silliest games just to make us laugh, and she believed in fairness, in putting others first, and doing good simply because it was the right thing to do"

Sydney Pitt added, "She could keep up with all 14 of us grandkids without missing a beat. There was no limit to the love she gave, and everyone who met her felt it. I don't know how we move forward without her. ... We were truly blessed to have her to love on growing up and I know she lives on through each of us."

In June, Brad Pitt acknowledged his mother at a special screening of his latest film, "F1," telling anchor Savannah Guthrie that she watched the Today show daily.

"I gotta say hi to my mom because she watches you every morning," he told Guthrie, accoridng to People. "To Jane Pitt. Love you, Mom," the actor added, waving and blowing a kiss in the video clip shared by Today.

In 2009, Brad Pitt and his siblings contributed $1 million to a hospital in Missouri, leading to the opening of a new wing named in honor of their mother — the Jane Pitt Pediatric Cancer Center. According to CBS News, it marked the hiring of the first pediatric oncologist and hematologist in southwest Missouri.

In a 2018 video for WorldServe International, Jane Pitt spoke about the pride she felt for her children.

"I'm very proud of all my children. They see a need and try to step in and fill it," she said at the time. "... It's an amazing thing."