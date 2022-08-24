Beverly Hills Boutique Bans Masks

An upmarket boutique in Beverly Hills, California, has just introduced a new policy banning masks from its store.

The new rule is in response to a wave of crime that has hit the affluent area, The Kitson boutique owner Fraser Ross explained, noting that the initial COVID-19 mask mandate is now being used for "nefarious purposes."

"At Kitson we prioritized the safety of our staff and customers," Ross said in part in a statement to KNBC-TV. "We noticed a disturbing trend of individuals wearing masks to avoid identification in various situations, including, but not limited to, shoplifting, verbal [harassment] and physical assault.

"The mask mandate may have begun as a health precaution, but we believe it [is] now being used by some people for nefarious purposes."

Nearby stores in the area have been targeted by various crimes ranging from petty shoplifting to brazen smash-and-grab robberies. In one incident, thieves smashed their car into the glass doors and metal gates of a nearby Neiman Marcus outlet and stole several Chanel bags on Aug. 13, according to KCBS-TV.

With this in mind, Kitson employees are supporting Ross' new policy.

"I used to be able to be a little more lax, but now I've got to be on all guards. It's definitely changed in the last year or so," Kitson employee Santos Hemenway told KTLA-TV.

"It's not something we wanted to do, but it's what we have to do to keep the safety of our employees and our assets," Hemenway added in an interview with KTTV-TV.

"Especially in the last few weeks, we've had multiple events where people have come in using masks and have chosen to steal or try to steal assets from our store, which is very unfortunate," he continued.

Los Angeles County has hinted that it may reinstate masking requirements but no mask mandate is currently in place. Customers who wish to wear a mask while shopping at Kitson can call ahead and set up an appointment to do so, Ross told KTLA.