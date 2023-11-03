Driver of 'Booty Patrol' Vehicle in Florida Busted by Police

An 18-year-old man in Florida driving a "Booty Patrol" truck, parodying border patrol vehicles, was issued a citation after being pulled over by local police.

At issue is that the truck contravenes a law that bans vehicles from having similar lights to those used by law enforcement, according to the Guardian.

In photos posted Monday on Facebook by the DeSoto County Sheriff's Office in Arcadia, Florida, the white Chevy truck is seen with "Booty Patrol" printed on its side and back, with green decals similar to a border patrol truck, as well as a decal on the door that says, "National Booty Behavior Protection."

In the post, the DeSoto County Sheriff's Office said it was sharing the photos "to raise awareness" within the community about the truck that was "impersonating law enforcement," adding, "It's not just happening here in DeSoto County, but in several other counties across Florida as well."

The following day, the DeSoto County Sheriff's Office posted an update, stating that the initial post was to help the public "avoid being duped by such individuals."

"We extend our sincere gratitude to everyone who called in with information about the suspicious vehicle, as your continued support is crucial in helping us maintain a safe and secure community for our residents," the DeSoto County Sheriff's Office added.

Gabriel Luviano, the owner of the truck, told USA Today that he had been driving the truck decorated for over a year.

"It's just funny, it was never meant to be anything bad," he said.

And while the car does have blue lights installed, he said they are only activated when he is on private property. Luviano added that he has never tried to pull anyone over, as was implied in the DeSoto County Sheriff's Office's post.