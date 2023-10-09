×
Tags: bono | israel | hamas

Bono Honors Israeli Festivalgoers Killed by Hamas Militants

By    |   Monday, 09 October 2023 10:44 AM EDT

U2 lead singer Bono mourned onstage the deaths of at least 260 people attending the Tribe of Nova, a trance music festival in Israel, over the weekend.

As The Washington Post noted, the event was among the first places targeted when Hamas militants began their attack on Israel early Saturday morning. Bono, 63, addressed the incident Sunday night during the band's residency at Las Vegas’s new venue.

"We sing for our brothers and sisters, who they themselves were singing at the Supernova Sukkot festival in Israel," Bono said, according to footage posted on social media platform X. "We sing for those. Our people. Our kind of people. Music people, playful, experimental people. Our kind of people. We sing for them."

The Irish rock group also changed parts of their song "Pride (in the Name of Love)," which was originally written to pay tribute to the Rev. Martin Luther King Jr., referencing his assassination in 1968. 

Bono swapped out the lyrics "Early morning, April 4, shot rings out in the Memphis sky" for "Early morning, Oct. 7," singing: "The sun is rising in the desert sky. The stars of David. They took your life, but they could not take your pride."

The Post painted the scene of the attack at the Tribe of Nova, describing how some attendees did not notice the sound of rockets fired just before dawn, while others shrugged it off as they were used to rockets from Gaza.

"We heard sirens and rockets, tons of rockets," Millet Ben Haim, 27, told the outlet. 

Moments later, a voice over the loudspeakers announced a "red alert." 

"We started running; we didn’t know where to go," Ben Haim told the Post. "Nobody knew what to do."

At least 260 bodies were recovered from the concert site Sunday, the Post reported.

Zoe Papadakis

Zoe Papadakis is a Newsmax writer based in South Africa with two decades of experience specializing in media and entertainment. She has been in the news industry as a reporter, writer and editor for newspapers, magazine and websites.

© 2023 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


TheWire
Newsmax Media, Inc.

