Bon Scott's Family Tried to Stop Him From Drinking Before Tragic Death

Bon Scott's brother, Derek, said their family tried to talk to the legendary AC/DC frontman about his out-of-control drinking.

Scott died in 1980 from acute alcohol poisoning. Before his death, his family had tried to intervene, but their efforts were futile because he "never worried about tomorrow" and always believed that "tomorrow is another day," Derek said in an interview for "Australian Story," which will air on Monday.

"My mother always told him off, 'You're drinking too much, you're drinking too much.' But you could only say it once, maybe twice. After that, he argued," Derek said, according to the Daily Mail.

Scott died in London in February 1980. He had been partying at the nightclub Music Machine and had gone to sleep it off in his friend Alistair Kinnear's car. The next day, his lifeless body was found. He was taken to a hospital and pronounced dead on arrival. It was later determined that he had died from acute alcohol poisoning, and it was classified as "death by misadventure."

In the "On the Brink: Bon Scott" documentary, Scott's former housemate, Bruce Howe, previously recalled Scott's last few weeks and how his drinking habits were affecting him.

"He wasn't bubbly and laughing," Howe said of the last time he saw Scott, which was months before his death. "Maybe he'd come to the state where he'd achieved his dream, he found his holy grail, but found that his holy grail might have looked like an empty goblet."

According to a Classic Rock article, Scott in 1977 described himself as someone who "liked his drink."

"I like drinking," the outlet quoted Scott as saying. "It must be the Scot in me. As I often say, I’m a special drunkard — I drink too much."

Classic Rock also recounted how he "loved the life that AC/DC gave him."

"Dunno what I’d do without this band, y’ know?" Scott said, according to Classic Rock. "I live for it. We’re a real down ’n dirty lot. The songs reflect just what we are — booze, women, sex, rock ’n roll. That’s what life’s all about."