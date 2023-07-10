×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - In Google Play
VIEW
×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - On the App Store
VIEW

WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
Tags: bomb threat | noel gallagher | concert

Noel Gallagher Show Scratched After Bomb Threat

By    |   Monday, 10 July 2023 12:04 PM EDT

A concert featuring Noel Gallagher's band, the High Flying Birds, was suspended at the Saratoga Performing Arts Center in New York on Sunday due to a bomb threat.

New York State Park confirmed in a statement that the venue was evacuated "out of an abundance of caution." K-9 units did not find a bomb after the crowd had exited the area, officials said.

According to The Daily Gazette, a bright red message appeared on the screen on stage shortly before Gallagher's band was set to perform, saying: "ATTENTION! At this time, we will need to evacuate the venue. We ask that you calmly proceed to the nearest EXIT. Please follow directions of staff and police officers. For the safety of everyone, please do NOT rush or push. Thank you for your cooperation."

The Daily Gazette noted that a vague announcement was made from the stage that the cause was due to "circumstances beyond our control."

Rock band Garbage, which was also on the bill, took to Twitter to address the incident.

"Our love and concern to all the fans at our show in Saratoga Springs tonight. We pray you are all safe and sound. This is f****** insane," the band tweeted.

"We have no idea what happened tonight," Garbage wrote in another tweet. "We were just all evacuated and we were concerned for everyone !!! I'm sorry we have no real information. We were just told there was an emergency evacuation!!!!"

Elizabeth Sobol, president and CEO of Saratoga Performing Arts Center, said in a statement that the safety and security of the organization is of "utmost priority." She added that after it was confirmed that the situation was safe, the programming proceeded as scheduled.

Promoter Live Nation did not responded to a request for comment by The Daily Gazette.

 

© 2023 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
TheWire
A concert featuring Noel Gallagher's band, the High Flying Birds, was suspended at the Saratoga Performing Arts Center in New York on Sunday due to a bomb threat.
bomb threat, noel gallagher, concert
301
2023-04-10
Monday, 10 July 2023 12:04 PM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Interest-Based Advertising | Do not sell or share my personal information

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the NewsmaxTV App
Get the NewsmaxTV App for iOS Get the NewsmaxTV App for Android Scan QR code to get the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved