Noel Gallagher Show Scratched After Bomb Threat

A concert featuring Noel Gallagher's band, the High Flying Birds, was suspended at the Saratoga Performing Arts Center in New York on Sunday due to a bomb threat.

New York State Park confirmed in a statement that the venue was evacuated "out of an abundance of caution." K-9 units did not find a bomb after the crowd had exited the area, officials said.

According to The Daily Gazette, a bright red message appeared on the screen on stage shortly before Gallagher's band was set to perform, saying: "ATTENTION! At this time, we will need to evacuate the venue. We ask that you calmly proceed to the nearest EXIT. Please follow directions of staff and police officers. For the safety of everyone, please do NOT rush or push. Thank you for your cooperation."

The Daily Gazette noted that a vague announcement was made from the stage that the cause was due to "circumstances beyond our control."

Rock band Garbage, which was also on the bill, took to Twitter to address the incident.

"Our love and concern to all the fans at our show in Saratoga Springs tonight. We pray you are all safe and sound. This is f****** insane," the band tweeted.

"We have no idea what happened tonight," Garbage wrote in another tweet. "We were just all evacuated and we were concerned for everyone !!! I'm sorry we have no real information. We were just told there was an emergency evacuation!!!!"

Elizabeth Sobol, president and CEO of Saratoga Performing Arts Center, said in a statement that the safety and security of the organization is of "utmost priority." She added that after it was confirmed that the situation was safe, the programming proceeded as scheduled.

Promoter Live Nation did not responded to a request for comment by The Daily Gazette.