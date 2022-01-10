×
Tags: bomb threat | concert | doja cat

Man Accused of Making False Bomb Threat at Doja Cat Concert

doja cat sings into mic onstage
Doja Cat performs at Jingle Ball 2021 Presented By Capital One at The Forum on Dec. 3, 2021, in Inglewood, California. (Rich Fury/Getty Images)

By    |   Monday, 10 January 2022 10:45 AM

A man has been arrested after making a bomb threat reportedly in an attempt to skip the line of a free concert in Indianapolis featuring Doja Cat.

The incident took place Saturday just before 5 p.m. in the security line for AT&T's Playoff Playlist Live! at Monument Circle, according to the IndyStar. Police cleared the crowd that had gathered for about 20 minutes as they searched the accused for an explosive. The Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department confirmed that the threat was false. 

"IMPD officers responded, searched his bag and did not find an explosive," the department tweeted. "The man had unrelated outstanding warrants and was immediately arrested for those."

Deputy Chief Joshua Baker told the IndyStar that a fan "wanted to advance in line so he exercised very poor judgment and told those around him in line he had a bomb in his backpack." He added, "Someone did the right thing and alerted IMPD. The backpack was clean."

Police announced that the concert, which was leading up to the 2022 College Football Playoff National Championships on Monday, would continue as planned. Eyewitnesses meanwhile described the chaotic scene on social media.

"Just waited 4 hours to see doja cat for their to be a literal bomb threat(???) scariest moment of my actual life the ground was covered in ice we were all running and slipping around literally so scary wtf," one person wrote on Twitter. 

"my friends & i waited about 2 1/2 hours. but there was still people in line when we ran. idk how people could stay. so fucking scary." another recalled.

"We were considering leaving before the bomb threat happened. Saw the front of the line push everyone back and dipped out of there. Not going back," a third added.

© 2022 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


TheWire
