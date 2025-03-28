Former Teen Idol Bobby Sherman Fighting Stage 4 Cancer

Former teen idol Bobby Sherman is battling stage 4 cancer, his wife said.

Sherman, 81, who achieved fame in the 1960s as a singer and actor, has been retired but will "no longer able to participate in cameos, sign autographs, or make appearances," his wife Brigitte Poublon, wrote Tuesday in a Facebook post.

"It is with a heavy heart that we share Bobby has recently been diagnosed with stage 4 cancer," Poublon said. "During this challenging time, we kindly ask for your understanding and respect for our privacy. Thank you so much for still remembering him. We really appreciate it."

Early in his career, Sherman connected with "Rebel Without a Cause" star Sal Mineo, who became a mentor and played a role in helping him secure a recording contract. That paved the way for a spot on the popular music show "Shindig!" in 1964, according to People.

In 1968, Sherman landed a major breakthrough role in the Western series "Here Come the Brides," portraying Jeremy, the reserved younger brother of the lead character.

Sherman made his mark in music with a string of chart-topping hits. One of his biggest successes came with the single "Little Woman," which landed at the No. 3 position on the Billboard Hot 100. The track sold over 1 million copies and stayed on the Billboard top 20 for nine weeks.

He also found success with other singles like "Julie," "Do Ya Love Me," "Easy Come, Easy Go," "Jennifer," "La La La (If I Had You)," and "The Drum." Sherman took the stage for his final solo performance in 2001.

In 1974, after making a guest appearance on the TV show "Emergency!," he trained as a paramedic in Los Angeles, serving over 10 years as a medical training officer at the Los Angeles Police Academy.

In the 1990s, Sherman took on another role, earning the title of LAPD Technical Reserve Police Officer. He was later honored with the Reserve Officer of the Year award in 1999.

Sherman retired from the sheriff's department in 2010.