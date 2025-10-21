Bob Vylan Frontman Defends IDF Chant at Glastonbury

British musician Bobby Vylan has said he has no regrets about leading a controversial chant during his Glastonbury performance, despite widespread backlash.

Speaking on “The Louis Theroux Podcast” in his first interview since the June performance, the frontman of punk duo Bob Vylan discussed leading the chant of “death, death, death to the IDF” and the fallout that followed.

The incident led Glastonbury organizers to condemn the chant, talent agency UTA to drop the band, and the U.S. State Department to revoke their visas, forcing the cancellation of a North American tour, The Hollywood Reporter noted.

Vylan, whose bandmate performs as Bobbie Vylan, stood by his remarks.

“If I was to go on Glastonbury again tomorrow, yes, I would do it again,” he said. “I’m not regretful of it. I’d do it again tomorrow, twice on Sundays. I’m not regretful of it at all.

“The subsequent backlash that I’ve faced. It’s minimal. It’s minimal compared to what people in Palestine are going through.”

The BBC later said airing the performance live had breached its own editorial guidelines, but said its complaints unit found no evidence of incitement or bias.

Vylan called the reaction “so disproportionate,” saying it shifted focus away from the crisis in Gaza.

“What is important is the conditions that exist to allow that chant to even take place on that stage,” he said. “Who cares about the chant?”

He said the controversy ultimately helped recast public attention on Gaza, adding it “allowed for that conversation to have a new life almost.”

Vylan said UTA dropped the band the day after their performance, describing the move as a decision “from the most senior members of the company.”

He said the U.S. government revoked the band’s visas as “a scare tactic,” suggesting it was meant to discourage others from speaking out politically.

Rejecting claims that the chant encouraged antisemitism, Vylan said, “I don’t think I have created an unsafe atmosphere for the Jewish community.”

Vylan suggested the severity of the criticism his band faced was influenced by racial bias.

“Race comes to play a part in that we are an easier villain,” he said.

Vylan also criticized Blur frontman Damon Albarn for calling the performance “one of the most spectacular misfires I’ve seen in my life” and for describing his movements as “goose-stepping.”

Vylan called the term “disgusting,” noting, “It’s only used around Nazi Germany.”

He further praised Public Enemy’s Chuck D for defending the band’s message, quoting his remark that the chant meant “death to imperialism” and “death to colonialism,” not “death to a people.”

“Naturally, of course, Chuck D from Public Enemy is going to understand where we are coming from with our politics,” Vylan said.