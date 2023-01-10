Saget's Wife Asks for His Twitter Page to Be Re-verified

Kelly Rizzo, Bob Saget's widow, marked the one-year anniversary of the "Full House" star's death by asking Twitter owner Elon Musk to reinstate a verified check mark on Saget's account.

The page has not been active since Saget died Jan. 9, 2020. Although the Twitter account still has 2.2 million followers, it lost its verified check mark. Taking to Twitter, Rizzo asked Musk to rectify the situation.

"Hi, Elon Musk – today on the one year anniversary of Bob's passing, I saw he's no longer verified?" Rizzo tweeted Monday. "My husband truly loved Twitter. Out of respect for his legacy, can something be done? Thank you kindly (friends, please help)."

In a follow-up tweet, Rizzo added: "And the only reason I'm addressing this at all is because I know Bob would be very bummed about this. He'd say, 'Hey, if someone goes to see my page and all the jokes I've tweeted over the years, how will they know it's for sure me!?'"

Saget was found dead in a hotel room in Orlando, Florida. His family released a statement revealing that he died of head trauma. Authorities concluded that Saget had "accidentally hit the back of his head on something, thought nothing of it and went to sleep," according to E! News.

"It is most probable that the decedent suffered an unwitnessed fall backwards and struck the posterior aspect of his head," the medical examiner's report stated. "A toxicology analysis did not reveal any illicit drugs or toxins. The manner of death is accident."

According to a death investigation report released by the Orange County Sheriff's Office, hotel security discovered Saget unresponsive, Yahoo! Entertainment noted. His family had requested a wellness check when they were unable to reach him. In the report, the responding officer stated that he checked for signs of foul play.

Several weeks after his death, Rizzo, opened up in an Instagram post about the grief she was experiencing.

"How can it be 2 months without you??" she wrote. "But also it feels like yesterday you were here — and it still also feels like you never left? I like to say it's all a very weird new universe. Learning how to navigate it is quite the journey."