Bob Saget Remembered by Widow on His Birthday

The wife of late comedian Bob Saget remembered him Wednesday of what would have been his 67th birthday.

Kelly Rizzo paid tribute to her husband in a post on Instagram, saying that although she is still coping with grief, her gratitude after being married to Saget "grows every single day."

"I'll never stop feeling like the luckiest person on Earth to have had the privilege of spending 6 years with this amazing man," she captioned a photo of them together. "Life is short and we never know how long we are going to be here. And I still take comfort in the fact that Bob used every minute on this planet to enjoy life to the fullest and make the world a better place."



Saget, 65, died Jan. 9, 2022.

In her post, Rizzo urged fans to celebrate Saget's birthday by doing "as he would."

"Tell all the people you love that you love them, preferably in a very long & verbose voice text dictated by Siri," she wrote, adding that she would celebrate by having "a very-cold, extra dry dirty martini with blue-cheese olives."

"And I hope he's celebrating up there with a massive cigar (his favorite thing), a martini, and a few dozen oysters while sitting on a beach," Rizzo added. "He would love that. Thank you all for still loving Bob so much."

Saget was found dead in a hotel room in Orlando, Florida, and died from head trauma, according to a statement released by his family. Authorities concluded that Saget had "accidentally hit the back of his head on something, thought nothing of it and went to sleep," according to E! News.

"It is most probable that the decedent suffered an unwitnessed fall backwards and struck the posterior aspect of his head," the medical examiner's report stated. "A toxicology analysis did not reveal any illicit drugs or toxins. The manner of death is accident."

According to a death investigation report released by the Orange County Sheriff's Office, hotel security discovered Saget unresponsive, Yahoo! Entertainment noted. His family had requested a wellness check when they were unable to reach him. In the report, the responding officer stated that he checked for signs of foul play.