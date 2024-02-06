Kelly Rizzo, Bob Saget's Widow, Dating Breckin Meyer

Kelly Rizzo, widow of comedian-actor Bob Saget, said she's in a relationship with "Clueless" and "Road Trip" actor Breckin Meyer.

They were seen at a Grammys viewing party in Los Angeles on Sunday, where they posed for photos and held hands.

Speaking with E! News, Rizzo, who was married to Saget from 2018 until he died in 2022, said it took some time for her to feel comfortable dating again.

"It took a while to get to the point where I'm like, 'OK, I think he'd be happy with it,'" she said.

Rizzo revealed in a 2021 TikTok that she met Saget after he sent her a direct message inviting her to one of his shows.

"And then I was like, 'Oh, no, I kind of like him," she said.

Saget was previously married to Sherri Kramer, with whom he shared three children, from 1982 to 1997, according to USA Today.

Rizzo told E! News that Saget's three adult children gave her new relationship their blessing.

"It's wonderful, it just meant so much to have their blessing," she said. "They're just angels. And to have their support is so meaningful."

Saget was found dead in a hotel room in Orlando, Florida, and died from head trauma, according to a statement released by his family. Authorities concluded that Saget had "accidentally hit the back of his head on something, thought nothing of it and went to sleep," according to E! News.

"It is most probable that the decedent suffered an unwitnessed fall backwards and struck the posterior aspect of his head," the medical examiner's report stated. "A toxicology analysis did not reveal any illicit drugs or toxins. The manner of death is accident."

According to a death investigation report released by the Orange County Sheriff's Office, hotel security discovered Saget unresponsive, Yahoo! Entertainment noted. His family had requested a wellness check when they were unable to reach him. In the report, the responding officer stated that he checked for signs of foul play.