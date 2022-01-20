Bob Saget Had No Health Problems, Recent COVID Bout 'Nothing Serious,' Wife Says

Bob Saget had no health problems before he suddenly died and his recent bout of COVID-19 wasn't "anything serious," his wife, Kelly Rizzo has revealed.

The pair were preparing to celebrate their third wedding anniversary when Saget, 65, died in an Orlando hotel room earlier this month, and while no cause of death has been released, Saget wrote days prior on Instagram about his love for comedy and said he felt like he was 26 again.

Speaking about his death during an appearance on "Good Morning America," Rizzo referenced the Instagram post.

"All I'll point to is that last post of his where he said he felt 26," she said, according to the Daily Mail.

Rizzo also revealed that Saget had COVID-19 recently, but it was "nothing serious," and that he otherwise "felt great." His death came as a shock.

According to a death investigation report released by the Orange County Sheriff's office, Saget was found unresponsive by hotel security responding to a wellness check placed by his family after they were unable to reach him, Yahoo! Entertainment noted.

In the report, the responding officer stated that he had checked for signs of foul play, but none were found.

Saget had been staying at the Ritz-Carlton while on tour. According to the incident report, he had performed a two-hour stand-up set the night before his death. The report noted that medications were present but Saget's medical history is currently unknown. No drugs were found at the scene, police said.

"There's only so many tears your body will let you cry," Rizzo said during her appearance on "GMA."

"He just wanted to spread love and laughter. I'm so proud of him," she added.

Recalling their last conversation, Rizzo said Saget was on his way back to his hotel room and saying how happy he was to be back on stage, performing stand-up comedy. Saget's final text, Rizzo said, were "I love you so much, I can't wait to see you tomorrow."

In a separate interview on Today, Rizzo described Saget as "the best man I’ve ever known in my life."

"He was just so kind and so wonderful, and everybody that was in his life knew it," she said, according to the Daily Mail. "And even anybody that would just casually meet him was like, 'Wow, this is a special guy.'"