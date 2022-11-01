Headstone Placed at Grave of Bob Saget

Nearly 10 months since Bob Saget's sudden death, a headstone befitting the beloved "Full House" star was placed at his grave.

The Daily Mail revealed photos of the headstone that bears the actor's full name, Robert L. Saget, and an epitaph that reads: "Loving & devoted husband, father, son, uncle, brother & friend. He brought people together and made them laugh. A very great man."



Saget was laid to rest in Mount Sinai Memorial Park Cemetery in Los Angeles. He was found dead in his hotel room in Orlando, Florida, on Jan. 9. His family released a statement shortly after revealing that he had died of head trauma. Authorities concluded that Saget had "accidentally hit the back of his head on something, thought nothing of it and went to sleep," according to E! News.

"It is most probable that the decedent suffered an unwitnessed fall backwards and struck the posterior aspect of his head," the medical examiner's report obtained by the outlet stated. "A toxicology analysis did not reveal any illicit drugs or toxins. The manner of death is accident."

According to a death investigation report released by the Orange County Sheriff's Office, hotel security discovered Saget unresponsive in January, Yahoo! Entertainment noted. His family had requested a wellness check when they were unable to reach him. In the report, the responding officer stated that he had checked for signs of foul play.

Two months after his death, Saget's wife, Kelly Rizzo, opened up about the grief she was experiencing in an Instagram post.

"How can it be 2 months without you??" she wrote. "But also it feels like yesterday you were here — and it still also feels like you never left? I like to say it’s all a very weird new universe. Learning how to navigate it is quite the journey."