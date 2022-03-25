Bob Saget's Family Attorney: Newly Released Documents Provide 'Entire Story' About His Death

The attorney for Bob Saget's family is speaking out following the release of the star's full death report, saying that the records containing dozens of photos and audio interviews "tell the entire story" of Saget's death.

The records obtained by People contained more than 50 photos released by authorities that were taken at the Ritz-Carlton hotel room in Orlando, Florida, where Saget was found dead on Jan. 9. It also contained an interview with a witness who claimed Saget, who previously tested positive for COVID-19 and was still positive when his autopsy was conducted, had complained he was not feeling well before his stand-up comedy show the night of Jan. 8.

In a statement to People, Saget's family attorney, Brian H. Bieber, spoke out about the newly-released records.

"The records released tell the entire story — that is — Bob passed away after a fall and hitting his head in his hotel room," Bieber said in the statement. "Now that the medical examiner's and police department's records have been released after their respective thorough investigations, the Saget family would appreciate privacy to mourn in peace."

According to the outlet, the photos show Saget's hotel room in pristine condition with nearly everything in place following his death. There were no photos of the comedian's body in the full report, People noted.

In the audio, Ponte Vedra Concert Hall staffer Rosalie Cocci recalled how Saget claimed to be suffering from "long-term COVID" effects and hearing issues.

"I did hear him say, 'I don't feel good, but I'm ready to do the show. This is what I do this for.' He kinda seemed like he was talking himself up," she said.

"He stated himself that ... it was taking his body a long time to get over [COVID]," she continued. "He said that his hearing had been off and that was the case that night. He was asking the sound guys to turn everything up."

In the days following his death, an autopsy report was released revealing that Saget had suffered multiple fractures prior to his death. His family later released a statement announcing that Saget had died from head trauma.

"They have concluded that he accidentally hit the back of his head on something, thought nothing of it and went to sleep. No drugs or alcohol were involved."