Bob Saget's Daughter Shares Heartfelt Tribute to Her Dad

Bob Saget's daughter, Lara, is remembering her father and one of the most valuable lessons he taught her.

Taking to Instagram Thursday, Lara, Saget’s daughter with ex-wife Sherri Kramer, posted a heartfelt tribute for her father, writing about how fiercely and boldly he loved.

"To anyone afraid to love, Unconditional love is the greatest of gifts," she began. "My dad loved with everything he had. He had so many reasons to be scared to love. So many loved ones kept dropping the body."

Despite this, and instead of being scared, Lara said Saget "loved more."

"I am beyond grateful to receive and to give that love," she continued. "Love completely and be kind. Of all the lessons he taught me, these feel the biggest."

Saget's wife, Kelly Rizzo, also opened up about the late comedian and the grief she has been experiencing since his unexpected death earlier this month at age 65. The pair were preparing to celebrate their third wedding anniversary when Saget was found dead in an Orlando hotel room.

"There's only so many tears your body will let you cry," Rizzo said during an appearance on "Good Morning America," according to Daily Mail.

"He just wanted to spread love and laughter. I'm so proud of him," she added.

Recalling their last conversation, Rizzo said Saget was on his way back to his hotel room and saying how happy he was to be back on stage, performing stand-up comedy. Saget's final text, Rizzo said, were "I love you so much, I can't wait to see you tomorrow."

Rizzo had also spoken with her family about the devastating loss in a joint statement.

"He was everything to us, and we want you to know how much he loved his fans, performing live, and bringing people from all walks of life together with laughter," the statement added, according to Page Six. "Though we ask for privacy at this time, we invite you to join us in remembering the love and laughter that Bob brought to the world."