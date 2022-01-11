Bob Saget's Cause of Death Being Investigated

An autopsy was completed on Bob Saget Monday, and his cause of death is being investigated, according to the Orange County Medical Examiner in Florida.

In a statement to CNN, Chief Medical Examiner Joshua Stephany explained that there is "no evidence of drug use or foul play" and that "the cause and manner of death are pending further studies and investigation which may take up to 10-12 weeks to complete."

According to a death investigation report released by the Orange County Sheriff's Office, hotel security discovered Saget, 65, unresponsive on Sunday afternoon, Yahoo! Entertainment noted. His family had requested a wellness check when they were unable to reach him.

In the report, the responding officer stated that he had checked for signs of foul play, but none were found.

"The room itself was orderly with items owned by Mr. Saget on the nightstand, television stand, closet, and bathroom," the officer wrote, adding that "no signs of trauma were seen."

Saget had been staying at the Ritz-Carlton while on tour. According to the incident report, he had performed a two-hour stand-up set the night before his death and entered his hotel room at 2:17 a.m. early on Sunday morning.

The report noted that medications were present but Saget's medical history is currently unknown. No drugs were found at the scene, police said.

"We are devastated to confirm that our beloved Bob passed away today," the Saget family said in the statement on Sunday, according to Fox News. "He was everything to us, and we want you to know how much he loved his fans, performing live and bringing people from all walks of life together with laughter."

In a separate statement, Saget's wife, Kelly Rizzo said she was "completely shattered and in disbelief."

"I am so deeply touched by the outpouring of love and tribute from our friends, family, his fans and his peers," she said adding that, "when the time is right and this news is not as raw," she was looking forward to "sharing more of Bob with the world.

"Sharing how much he meant to me, all of those around him, and how much all of his fans and friends meant to him as well," she said. "Thank you for respecting my privacy at this time."