Bob Odenkirk in Stable Condition After Collapsing on Set of 'Better Call Saul'

"Better Call Saul" star Bob Odenkirk is in a stable condition after experiencing a "heart-related incident" while on the set of the show.

The actor collapsed while in production for the sixth and final season of the AMC series on Tuesday and had to be rushed to a New Mexico hospital, where he remained as of Wednesday. Reps confirmed Odenkirk's condition in a statement to The Hollywood Reporter.

"We can confirm Bob is in stable condition after experiencing a heart-related incident," the statement issued on Wednesday afternoon read, "He and his family would like to express gratitude for the incredible doctors and nurses looking after him, as well as his cast, crew and producers who have stayed by his side. The Odenkirks would also like to thank everyone for the outpouring of well wishes and ask for their privacy at this time as Bob works on his recovery."

Production was just over halfway done at the time of the incident, sources told THR. Production was shut down after Odenkirk's collapse, and it is unclear when it will resume.

"Bob is someone we have known and been lucky enough to work with for a long time. The immediate outpouring of affection and concern from fans around the world is a clear reflection of his immense talents and ability to both move and entertain people," AMC said in a statement Wednesday night. "Like everyone else, we are so grateful to know he is in stable condition and receiving excellent care. We are holding him close in our thoughts and wishing for a fast and full recovery."

Odenkirk's son, Nate Odenkirk, reassured fans that his father was "going to be okay," while celebrities including Elijah Wood and "Better Call Saul" star Michael McKean reacted to news of Odenkirk's collapse on social media.

"Oh man, really hope Bob Odenkirk is ok," Wood wrote on Twitter.

"Sending huge love to our Bob Odenkirk," McKean added. "You got this, brother."

Sony Pictures, which produces "Better Call Saul," meanwhile, also released a statement praising Odenkirk and wishing him a speedy recovery.

"Bob has been a part of our Sony Pictures family for many years and we are fortunate to be able to work with such a uniquely talented, incredible human being," the statement read. "Along with the millions of fans and supporters around the world, we are keeping him and his family in our thoughts and wishing him all the best in his recovery."

