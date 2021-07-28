Bob Odenkirk Hospitalized After Collapsing on Set of 'Better Call Saul'

"Better Call Saul" star Bob Odenkirk had to be rushed to the hospital after collapsing on the set of the show.

The incident took place while filming in Mexico on Tuesday, sources revealed to TMZ. It is unclear whether he was conscious when transported to the hospital but on Tuesday the outlet reported that he had not been discharged and was still under the care of doctors.

Several celebrities reacted to Odenkirk's collapse, including actor Elijah Wood.

"Oh man, really hope Bob Odenkirk is ok," the "Lord of the Rings" star wrote on Twitter.

Odenkirk's "Better Call Saul" co-star Michael McKean also posted his support online.

"Sending huge love to our Bob Odenkirk," he wrote. "You got this, brother."

Odenkirk shot to fame when he was cast as attorney Saul Goodman on "Breaking Bad," followed by the show's spinoff, "Better Call Saul," which is currently shooting its sixth and final season. Odenkirk has been working hard on the series, as well as his new film "Nobody," which hit close to home, the actor previously revealed to The Guardian.

In the film, Odenkirk plays a suburban dad who transforms into a killing machine after a home invasion during which he does not defend his family in hopes that he could prevent serious violence from unfolding. Odenkirk's own family experienced two break-ins that were very "damaging," and this helped him to relate to the character he was playing.

"There is a feeling, a residue that stuck with me very strongly, of what else could I have done? I wish I’d done more," he said of the encounter. "If you look back with any perspective at all, you say, 'Well, you did the right thing. You didn’t blow up the danger or make the interaction more damaging than it needed to be.' But you can’t help but think, what else could I have done?"

Odenkirk also recounted the incident to Fox News earlier this year.

"My family has had a home break-in. And as a dad, I tried to keep the damage to a minimum, just like the character in the movie. I grabbed a baseball bat, [the character] grabs a golf club, and there was an altercation," Odenkirk recalled.

"Police came, and [the event] left me with feelings of frustration and a feeling of wishing for some vengeance or an ability to strike back," he admitted of the real-life incident. "So I thought that was something I could build this character out of and what I offered to Derek."

Related Stories: