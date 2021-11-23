Blue Origin to Launch 'GMA' Co-anchor Michael Strahan Into Space

"Good Morning America" co-anchor Michael Strahan will be flying into space with five others on the next Blue Origin space flight.

Scheduled for liftoff on Dec. 9, this will be the New Shepard rocket's third human flight this year, but this time it carries a full astronaut manifest, according to Blue Origin.

Strahan was on-site to report on Blue Origin's first human launch in July and did not hesitate to accept when he was offered an invitation to join Shepard Churchley, the eldest daughter of Alan Shepard, who was the first American to fly to space, as an honorary guest onboard the space flight.

"I want to go to space," he said, according to "GMA." "I think being there at the first launch, it really was mind-blowing."

NASA says the new era of space exploration could open the door to new advancements like internet access for communities in hard-to-reach areas, as well as space-based solar power and medical innovations — something that appealed to Strahan.

"I believe that this is the way of being innovative, creative, pioneers in aviation, now space travel," he said. "And it’s going to take a while but I do believe that it will bring a lot of technological breakthroughs and also innovations to us here on Earth, and I just want to be a part of it."

In addition to Strahan and Churchley, the six-person crew will also include executive and philanthropist Dylan Taylor, investor Evan Dick, Bess Ventures Founder Lane Bess, and Cameron Bess. Lane and Cameron Bess will become the first parent-child pair to fly in space.

The crew have communicated over Zoom and will be meeting soon in Texas, where Blue Origin's "Launch Site One" facility is located in a remote area of the West Texas desert. Here they will undergo training and receive safety briefings in preparation for the flight.

"To see the excitement to do this, to come together, you really feel like you’re part of a great team," said Strahan.

Strahan will receive a stipend for being a member of the crew, which will be donated to The Boys & Girls Club.