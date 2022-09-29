Miffed Fan Misses Judge's $2 Million Ball, Hurls Glove

As New York Yankees star Aaron Judge hit his 61st home run of the season Wednesday, a fan was devastated when he missed catching the baseball by inches.

Judge hit the two-run home run in the seventh inning against the Toronto Blue Jays, tying him with Roger Maris' American League record of 61 home runs in a season. Several fans in left field held out their gloves in hopes of catching the ball, but one fan, who was in nearly perfect position, was so frustrated after missing the ball that he tossed his glove in disgust, hitting another fan in the head.

According to an expert, the ball could fetch more than $2 million at an auction, and perhaps $5 million-plus if Judge goes on to break Maris' single-season AL record.

"Perhaps some collectors believe that [Barry] Bonds, [Mark] McGwire and [Sammy] Sosa are the real home run champions. But we discredit that notion for obvious reasons," Chris Brigandi, owner of Brigandi Coins & Collectibles, told the Action Network.

"With that said, we can expect Judge's 60th to be valued at $500,000-plus, 61st at $2 million-plus, 62 and record-setting at $5 to $10 million," he added.

Frankie Lasagna, another fan who narrowly missed the ball, told The Canadian Press that he bought front-row tickets.

"Two more feet and I would have had it," he told the publication. "I needed a fishing net and I would have got it."

As for the ball, it fell to Blue Jay bullpen coach Matt Buschmann, who then handed it over to Yankees reliever Zack Britton, who later gave it to Judge, according to the Daily Mail.