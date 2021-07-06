Blue Jackets' Matiss Kivlenieks Honored Before Stanley Cup Game 4

The Tampa Bay Lightning and Montreal Canadiens on Monday before Game 4 of the Stanley Cup took a moment of silence to honor the death of Blue Jackets goalie Matiss Kivlenieks, who died in a freak fireworks accident over the weekend.

"The National Hockey League family mourns the tragic passing of Columbus Blue Jackets goaltender Matiss Kivlenieks," the public address announcer said before the playing of the U.S. and Canadian national anthems, according to Fox News. "We extend our deepest sympathies to his family, friends and teammates during this difficult time."

The Blue Jackets responded to the tribute on social media immediately after.

"Thank you @NHL, @CanadiensMTL and @TBLightning for that touching tribute," the team tweeted. "And thank you to everyone in the hockey world for your support today. We love you, Kivi."

Kivlenieks died of chest trauma on Sunday night from an errant fireworks mortar-style blast, not from a fall as was initially reported. He was sitting in a hot tub when the mortar-style firework tilted slightly and started to fire toward people nearby. Kivlenieks tried to move to safety with several others when the accident occurred.

"We are shocked and saddened by the loss of Matiss Kivlenieks, and we extend our deepest sympathies to his mother, Astrida, his family and friends during this devastating time," the Blue Jackets president of hockey operations, John Davidson, said in a statement.

"Kivi was an outstanding young man who greeted every day and everyone with a smile and the impact he had during his four years with our organization will not be forgotten."

Fellow players paid tribute to Kivlenieks shortly after news of his death broke.

"I always had so much respect for him," the Rangers’ Alexandar Georgiev wrote in an Instagram story, according to New York Post. "Same age as me, undrafted goalie chasing his dreams against the odds. You inspired many, Rest in Peace Matiss," he added.

"Words are hard to find right now, but the day we put the same jersey on meant that we would be family forever," Blue Jackets forward Nathan Gerbe said. "When my kids play Kivi ‘the kid’ in goal it will have a greater meaning!! RIP kid, love you brother."

Former Columbus captain Nick Foligno also honored Kivlenieks.

"Seeing all the beautiful tributes to Matiss only further cements what kind of person he was! What a tragic loss for all of us who knew him and I am thinking and praying for his family," he said. "Heaven gained a darn good goalie and better person…Just, way too soon. RIP Kivi."

