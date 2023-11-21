'Blue Bloods' to End With Season 14

After a 14-season run, CBS' "Blue Bloods," featuring Tom Selleck as New York City Police Commissioner Frank Reagan, will conclude its enduring TV journey next fall.

The network revealed Monday that the 14th season will be divided into two parts, with the first set to air starting Feb. 16 (Fridays, 10 EST/PST), and the second slated for September, according to USA Today.

"For the past 13 years it has been an honor and a privilege to work on a show that not only celebrates the men and women who protect and serve in New York City, but also displayed the importance of family,” Selleck, the series' cornerstone, said in a statement. Selleck also offered "heartfelt gratitude to the fans who gathered with us for dinner every Friday night.”

Meanwhile, Amy Reisenbach, president of CBS Entertainment, assured fans there would be a "final chapter that we expect to be the most satisfying season yet for our loyal viewers." She also thanked the cast led by Selleck, "who America embraced as family and watched as welcomed guests at the Reagan dinner table."

Among CBS' top-rated shows, the series showcased the close-knit Irish-American Reagan family, starring Donnie Wahlberg as Frank's son, NYPD Detective Donny Reagan; Bridget Moynahan as daughter Erin Reagan Boyle, an attorney with the district attorney's office; Will Estes as youngest son Jamie Reagan, an NYPD sergeant; and Len Cariou as retired police commissioner Henry Reagan, Frank's father.

Since its premiere on Sept. 24, 2010, "Blue Bloods" has anchored CBS' highly-rated Friday night schedule. Presently, the show also holds a place among the top 10 series on Paramount+, measured by total minutes watched.

CBS recently announced that producer Chuck Lorre's adolescent comedy series “Young Sheldon,” a spinoff from the popular show "The Big Bang Theory" featuring Iain Armitage as young Sheldon Cooper, will conclude after seven seasons, with a one-hour series finale scheduled for May 16. Meanwhile, "SEAL Team," which aired on CBS before transitioning to Paramount+, will conclude its run following the forthcoming seventh season.