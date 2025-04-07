Blondie Drummer Clem Burke Dies of Cancer at 70

Blondie drummer Clem Burke died at 70 after a "private battle with cancer," the band said.

Burke joined Blondie in 1975 soon after the band was founded by Debbie Harry and Chris Stein, the Independent reported. Burke played a key role in keeping the group together after founding bassist Fred Smith left to join Television. Burke stayed with the band for the rest of his career.

"It is with profound sadness that we relay news of the passing of our beloved friend and bandmate Clem Burke following a private battle with cancer," Blondie said in the statement shared on social media.

"Clem was not just a drummer; he was the heartbeat of Blondie. His talent, energy, and passion for music were unmatched, and his contributions to our sound and success are immeasurable. His vibrant spirit, infectious enthusiasm and rock solid work ethic touched everyone who had the privilege of knowing him. Clem's influence extended far beyond Blondie."

Burke, born in New Jersey in 1954, got his start drumming with a local drum and bugle corps before making his way onto the stage of the legendary CBGB club in New York as a teenager.

By age 14, he had already played Carnegie Hall, performing with his band, The Total Environment, during a battle of the bands competition.

After joining Blondie, Burke played a key role in shaping the band's direction — not only by bringing in his friend Gary Valentine as bassist but also by persuading Harry and Stein to keep the group going amid uncertainty.

During Blondie's 15-year break from 1982 to 1997, Burke carved out an impressive solo career, performing briefly with The Ramones under the alias Elvis Ramone. He also played drums for The Romantics from 1990 to 2004 and collaborated with artists such as Bob Dylan, Iggy Pop, Pete Townshend, and the Eurythmics.

In 2006, Burke was honored for his contributions to music with induction into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame, joining his fellow Blondie bandmates.

"His legacy will live on through the tremendous amount of music he created and the countless lives he touched," Blondie said in its statement.

Burke is survived by his wife, Ellen Burke.