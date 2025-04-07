WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
Tags: blondie | drummer | clem burke | dies | cancer | debbie harry

Blondie Drummer Clem Burke Dies of Cancer at 70

By    |   Monday, 07 April 2025 12:23 PM EDT

Blondie drummer Clem Burke died at 70 after a "private battle with cancer," the band said.

Burke joined Blondie in 1975 soon after the band was founded by Debbie Harry and Chris Stein, the Independent reported. Burke played a key role in keeping the group together after founding bassist Fred Smith left to join Television. Burke stayed with the band for the rest of his career.

"It is with profound sadness that we relay news of the passing of our beloved friend and bandmate Clem Burke following a private battle with cancer," Blondie said in the statement shared on social media.

"Clem was not just a drummer; he was the heartbeat of Blondie. His talent, energy, and passion for music were unmatched, and his contributions to our sound and success are immeasurable. His vibrant spirit, infectious enthusiasm and rock solid work ethic touched everyone who had the privilege of knowing him. Clem's influence extended far beyond Blondie."

Burke, born in New Jersey in 1954, got his start drumming with a local drum and bugle corps before making his way onto the stage of the legendary CBGB club in New York as a teenager.

By age 14, he had already played Carnegie Hall, performing with his band, The Total Environment, during a battle of the bands competition.

After joining Blondie, Burke played a key role in shaping the band's direction — not only by bringing in his friend Gary Valentine as bassist but also by persuading Harry and Stein to keep the group going amid uncertainty.

During Blondie's 15-year break from 1982 to 1997, Burke carved out an impressive solo career, performing briefly with The Ramones under the alias Elvis Ramone. He also played drums for The Romantics from 1990 to 2004 and collaborated with artists such as Bob Dylan, Iggy Pop, Pete Townshend, and the Eurythmics.

In 2006, Burke was honored for his contributions to music with induction into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame, joining his fellow Blondie bandmates.

"His legacy will live on through the tremendous amount of music he created and the countless lives he touched," Blondie said in its statement.

Burke is survived by his wife, Ellen Burke.

Zoe Papadakis

Zoe Papadakis is a Newsmax writer based in South Africa with two decades of experience specializing in media and entertainment. She has been in the news industry as a reporter, writer and editor for newspapers, magazine and websites.

© 2025 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
TheWire
Blondie drummer Clem Burke died at 70 after a "private battle with cancer," the band said.
blondie, drummer, clem burke, dies, cancer, debbie harry
362
2025-23-07
Monday, 07 April 2025 12:23 PM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Interest-Based Advertising | Do not sell or share my personal information

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the Newsmax App
Apple
Android
Amazon
Samsung
Vizio
Roku
Sony
LG
Scan QR code to get the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved