'Urgent Family Matter' Forces Blink-182 to Postpone Shows

Blink-182 was forced to postpone several European Tour concert dates after drummer Travis Barker had to rush home to tend to an "urgent family matter."

The band shared the news on Instagram on Friday, writing: "Due to an urgent family matter, Travis has had to return home to the States. The Glasgow, Belfast, and Dublin shows are being postponed. More information in regards to his return to Europe and rescheduled dates will be provided as soon as available."

It's not clear what Barker, 47, has had to return home for, but hours before the announcement, he posted a series of images on his Instagram Story, documenting his visit to a prayer room.

His posts included a photo of of the outside of the room, as well as two taken inside. One captured a stained-glass window, while the other featured a blue banner bearing the words, "Together We Pray."

Barker is currently expecting a baby boy with his wife Kourtney Kardashian, a TV personality who revealed her pregnancy with a surprise announcement at a Blink-182 concert.

The band was performing in Los Angeles in June, where Kardashian stood in the crowd holding up a sign that said, "Travis, I'm pregnant."

Her announcement was a recreation of a scene from Blink 182's 1999 music video for their hit song, "All The Small Things."

In the parody video, which takes a jab at '90s boy bands, the rock group performs for a crowd of adoring fans. Among them is one woman holding up a sign that reads, "Travis, I'm Pregnant."

Kardashian and Barker both shared video of their emotional moment to their Instagram accounts Saturday morning.

They officially wed in a surprise courthouse ceremony in Santa Barbara, California, in May 2022. Months later they exchanged vows at a formal Italian ceremony.

Barker proposed to Kardashian in Montecito, California, in October 2021.

Barker is already father to daughter Alabama, 17, son Landon, 19, and stepdaughter Atiana, 24, with his ex-wife Shanna Moakler. Meanwhile, Kardashian shares daughter Penelope, 11, and sons Reign, 8, and Mason, 13, with her ex Scott Disick, according to People.