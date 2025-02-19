Blink 182's Mark Hoppus to Auction Banksy Painting Worth $6 Million

Blink-182 co-founder Mark Hoppus is putting his rare Banksy painting up for auction, with the artwork expected to fetch up to $6.3 million.

The piece, "Crude Oil (Vettriano)," was originally created in 2005 by the anonymous British street artist and will go under the hammer at Sotheby's in London on March 4, Billboard reported. It was part of Banksy's Crude Oils exhibit and is a reinterpretation of the 1992 artwork "The Singing Butler" by Scottish artist Jack Vettriano.

Hoppus, 52, acquired the piece in 2011 and is now selling it as he turns his focus toward the art world. A portion of the proceeds go towards charities and funds aiding those affected by the Los Angeles wildfires.

As part of the Crude Oils exhibition — billed as "A Gallery of Re-Mixed Master-Pieces, Vandalism, and Vermin" — the original artwork was modified to depict a sinking oil liner and two men in hazmat suits transporting a barrel of toxic waste. The exhibit also featured reimagined works inspired by artists such as Andy Warhol and Edward Hopper.

"We loved this painting since the moment we saw it," said Hoppus in a statement. "Unmistakably Banksy, but different. We bought it because we loved it. It's borne witness to our family over these past dozen years. It hung over the table in London where we ate breakfast and our son did his homework. It hung in our living room in Los Angeles. It's seen laughter and tears and parties and arguments."

Sotheby's Europe chairman Oliver Barker said in a statement that the piece of art was not just "an iconic Banksy," but "a Banksy that has been treasured by music legend, Mark Hoppus, who fell for this work for its rebellious spirit, raw edge, and unfiltered expression — the fundamentals that also shaped Mark's world: Punk culture."

Banksy has remained anonymous for over three decades, with his artwork gaining both acclaim and controversy. His pieces have appeared in galleries and on album covers, becoming widely recognized.

In 2021, his "Love is in the Bin" painting sold for a record $23.4 million after making headlines in 2018 when it partially self-destructed during its initial sale.

In 2021, Hoppus meanwhile shocked fans when he revealed he had been diagnosed with lymphoma. Five months later, on Sept. 29, 2021, doctors declared Hoppus cancer free.

"Just saw my oncologist and I'm cancer free!!" he wrote in a statement on Instagram at the time. "Thank you God and universe and friends and family and everyone who sent support and kindness and love."