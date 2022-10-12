Blake Shelton Announces He's Leaving 'The Voice' After 23 Seasons

"The Voice" will return for its 23rd season in spring 2023 and there are some big changes in the cards.

NBC announced Tuesday that Chance the Rapper and Niall Horan will be joining the Emmy-winning musical competition series as coaches. Carson Daly will serve as host, and Kelly Clarkson, who appeared as a coach in seasons 14-21, will return to the role in the new season, according to Entertainment Weekly.

Most notably though, is news that Blake Shelton, who has been a mainstay since the show's inception, will retire at the end of the new season. During his reign, Shelton bagged eight wins and coached 15 artists whose songs have hit No. 1 on the iTunes top songs chart.

In a statement, the country music star admitted he struggled to come to the decision.

"I've been wrestling with this for a while, and I've decided that it's time for me to step away from 'The Voice' after season 23," Shelton said. "This show has changed my life in every way for the better, and it will always feel like home to me.

"It's been a hell of a ride over these 12 years of chair turns and I want to thank everyone at 'The Voice' from NBC, every producer, the writers, musicians, crew and catering people, you are the best. It takes a lot of work, passion, and adult beverages (Ha!) to pull off a live show twice a week."

He continued, "I've made lifelong bonds with Carson and every single one my fellow coaches over the years, including my wife, Gwen Stefani! I have to give a huge shoutout to the singers — the 'Voices' who come on this stage season after season and amaze us with their talent and a special thanks to those who chose me to be their coach.

"Lastly, it's about y'all, the fans, who watch and support these artists, us coaches and everyone at The Voice chasing their dreams. It wouldn't happen without you!"