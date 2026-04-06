Judge Tosses Blake Lively's Sexual Harassment Claims Against Justin Baldoni

A federal judge has dismissed Blake Lively's sexual harassment claims against Justin Baldoni, significantly narrowing her lawsuit and limiting what will go to trial.

Judge Lewis Liman threw out 10 of the 13 claims Lively filed against her "It Ends With Us" co-star and director, including allegations of sexual harassment, conspiracy and defamation, The Guardian reported.

The case will now proceed on three remaining claims: breach of contract, retaliation, and aiding and abetting retaliation.

With most of the claims removed, the dispute is now centered on Lively's accusation that Baldoni led a retaliatory campaign that spread negative stories about her online.

"This case has always been and will remain focused on the devastating retaliation and the extraordinary steps the defendants took to destroy Blake Lively's reputation because she stood up for safety on the set, and that is the case that is going to trial," said Sigrid McCawley, an attorney for Lively.

"For Blake Lively, the greatest measure of justice is that the people and the playbook behind these coordinated digital attacks have been exposed and are already being held accountable by other women they've targeted."

McCawley said the dismissal of the sexual harassment claims was based on how Lively was classified in her working relationship, adding they were dropped "not because the defendants did nothing wrong but because the court determined Blake Lively was an independent contractor, not an employee."

Baldoni's legal team welcomed the outcome.

"Since the first day of this case, when Justin and the other defendants were blindsided by these allegations, the legal team on the ground from the beginning have worked extremely long days and nights defending this case through transparency by releasing the actual truthful text messages and by welcoming and facilitating the release of all documents exhibiting the truth," lead attorney Bryan Freedman said in comments to TMZ Friday.

"The defendants were not afraid of the truth," he added. "The plan was not only to speak the truth but to also show that same truth over and over again through the presentation of actual evidence. "

The lawsuit stems from disputes tied to the 2024 film "It Ends With Us," an adaptation of Colleen Hoover's novel that grossed more than $350 million worldwide. Despite its commercial success, the film became overshadowed by reports of tension between Lively and Baldoni and a lengthy legal battle.

Lively's legal team had previously alleged that Baldoni was "consistently inappropriate" and "kissed, nuzzled, and touched" her without consent, as well as making unwanted comments about her appearance and weight during filming.

This wasn't the first time the case had been scaled back.

Lively withdrew two emotional distress claims last June, and during the same month, Liman dismissed Baldoni's $400 million defamation lawsuit against Lively and her husband, actor Ryan Reynolds.

The case has also revealed private communications involving Lively and other high-profile figures.

In unsealed text messages to Taylor Swift, Lively referred to Baldoni as the "doofus director of my movie" while asking for feedback on a screenplay rewrite.

Swift allegedly replied: "I'll do anything for you!"