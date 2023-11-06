'Black Panther' Stuntman, His 3 Kids Killed in Atlanta Crash

An "Avengers" stuntman and three of his children, including a newborn, were killed in a horrific crash.

The incident took place at around 11 p.m. on Oct. 31, it has been confirmed by WSB-TV.

Taraja Ramsess, 41, who appeared in various films including "Black Panther," was driving his car home when he slammed into a broken-down truck near an exit on an Atlanta-area highway.

Ramsess, together with his 13-year-old daughter Sundari and newborn daughter Fugibo, were pronounced dead at the crash site, officials reported.

According to WAGA, the stuntman’s 10-year-old son Kisasi died in the hospital days later.

The family reported that two of Ramsess’ daughters who were in the car survived the accident.

"All who knew and met him know how special Taraja was. He had a deep capacity for love and loved his children more than all," his mother, Akili Ramsess, said in an Instagram post.

"He loved his martial arts, motorcycles and all things related to filmmaking. He [had] a very droll yet wicked sense of humor & yet could be as cornball corny as can be."

Speaking with WSB-TV, Ramsess' long-time friend and X3 Sports trainer Tony Tucci said the loss is devastating.

"When I first heard about it, I broke down. I had to sit down," he said while recalling how Ramsess would often bring his children to martial arts class.

"He was always a family man. They would come and sit and watch him train, and they would jump in and start training too," he added.

Ramsess' cousin, Pharaoh Hardee, shared that the stuntman's family was his true passion.

"He was just like my brother. He had moved here from L.A. He’s been in countless movies, doing stunts," Hardee said. "I’ve had close people and loved ones die, so I’m just thinking about the children."

The family has set up a GoFundMe to help with funeral expenses.

The crash is still under investigation, according to police.