Kevin Feige Explains Decision Not to Recast T'Challa in 'Black Panther' Sequel

Marvel head Kevin Feige has explained why Chadwick Boseman's character in the "Black Panther" sequel was not recast following his death in 2020.

In an interview with Empire magazine, Feige said it "just felt like it was much too soon" to cast a new actor in the role of T'Challa after Boseman died at the age of 43 from colon cancer.

"Stan Lee always said that Marvel represents the world outside your window. And we had talked about how, as extraordinary and fantastical as our characters and stories are, there's a relatable and human element to everything we do," Feige said. "The world is still processing the loss of Chad. And [director] Ryan [Coogler] poured that into the story."

Fans were shocked when news of Boseman's death broke. The actor had silently been battling battle with colon cancer for four years and only a handful of friends and family members were aware he was ill. There was speculation as to how the franchise would proceed. Ultimately, Marvel decided not to recast the role but instead focus on other characters that were introduced into the original film.

"The conversations were entirely about, yes, 'What do we do next?'" Feige told Empire. "And how could the legacy of Chadwick – and what he had done to help Wakanda and the Black Panther become these incredible, aspirational, iconic ideas – continue? That's what it was all about."

Feige first elaborated on the decision not to recast Boseman during a Disney presentation for investors, saying that the late actor's portrayal of T'Challa "is iconic and transcends any iteration of the character in any other medium from Marvel's past," and for that reason, Marvel would not re-act the character, according to CNN.

"However, to honor the legacy that Chad helped us build, we want to continue to explore the world of Wakanda and all the rich and varied characters introduced in the first film," he added at the time.