Jennifer Lawrence Gives Birth to Baby No. 2 With Husband Cooke Maroney

Jennifer Lawrence has given birth to her second child with husband Cooke Maroney.

People confirmed the news, citing a source. No further details pertaining to the baby's sex, name or birth date were disclosed.

The "Silver Linings Playbook" actor gave birth to her son, Cy, in February 2022 at age 34, according to Page Six.

Although Lawrence and Maroney, 40, generally keep their young son away from the spotlight, the actor has occasionally shared glimpses into her experiences as a mother.

In a September 2022 Vogue interview, Lawrence gushed about the love she had for her son.

"The morning after I gave birth, I felt like my whole life had started over," she said. "Like, 'Now is day one of my life.' I just stared. I was just so in love."

Lawrence shared that Cy is her rainbow baby, saying that she had experienced multiple miscarriages before his conception.

In a subsequent interview with Cameron Diaz for Interview magazine, the actor spoke about her admiration for her husband's parenting abilities.

"Fortunately, my husband is the greatest father in the entire world," Lawrence said in June 2023. "So when I'm working, I don't have any more guilt than the usual everyday, all-day parent guilt."

Lawrence and Maroney first met through a mutual friend in 2018. A year later, in February, Maroney proposed, and eight months later, they were married in a wedding that took place in Rhode Island.

Lawrence previously raised eyebrows in 2017, when she told E! News that she wasn't feeling as positive about motherhood as she did when she was younger.

The motherhood pangs, she said, "are actually getting less and less" as she gets older, which she said is starting to worry her.

"I don't think that's how it's supposed to work," she said at the time.

"When I was 21 or 22 I was like, 'I can't wait to be a mother. Now I'm like … [shocked face]," she added.