Billy Ray Cyrus' Wife Files for Divorce After 28 Years of Marriage

Billy Ray Cyrus and wife Tish are splitting after more than 28 years of marriage.

Tish filed for divorce in Williamson County, Tennessee, on Wednesday, citing "irreconcilable differences," according to documents obtained by People. In her filing, Tish said she and Billy Ray have not lived together in more than two years.

This marks the third time the pair, who married in 2003 and share five children: daughters Miley, 29; Noah, 22; and Brandi, 34; and sons Trace, 33; and Braison, 27; have gone their separate ways.

Billy Ray first filed for divorce in 2010. At the time they said in a joint statement that they were "trying to work through some personal matters" but five months later Billy Ray said during an appearance on ABC's "The View" that he had withdrawn his divorce filing.

"I want to put my family back together," he said.

Tish also wrote about their reconciliation on her official Facebook page.

"Big thanks to all of our family, friends, and fans who have kept us in their thoughts and prayers," she wrote, according to People. "Our family weathered a huge storm, and I feel we are stronger than we have ever been."

However, in 2013 Tish filed for divorce, telling People at the time that it was a personal matter and they were working to find a resolution "that is in the best interest of our family." Weeks later Tish and Billy Ray announced that they were calling the divorce off and were seeing a marriage counselor to help improve their relationship.

"We both woke up and realized we love each other and decided we want to stay together," they said in a statement, according to People magazine. "We both went into couples therapy something we haven't done in 22 years of being together, and it's brought us closer together and really opened up our communication in amazing ways."

They added: "Tish also said marriage can be really hard especially after 22 years of being in entertainment. We've had rough times but we both realized we didn't want to be another statistic and wanted to make it work."