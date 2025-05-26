Billy Joel's Daughter Has Positive Update on Father's Health

Billy Joel's daughter, Alexa Ray, has shared a positive health update as the "Piano Man" battles a rare brain disorder.

On Friday, Joel, 76, announced he was canceling all upcoming concerts after being diagnosed with normal pressure hydrocephalus, a condition that causes pressure on the brain.

Taking to Instagram Saturday, Ray, 39, thanked fans for their support while also sharing a hopeful prognosis.

"I just wanted to thank you all for the beautiful outpouring of love and support amid the recent news of My Father's health diagnosis," she wrote.

"My Dad is the strongest and most resilient man I've ever known … and he's entirely committed to making a full recovery with ongoing physical-therapy treatments as he continues to regain his strength."

Meanwhile, Christie Brinkley, who was married to Joel from 1985 to 1994 and shares Ray with him, posted a heartwarming message for her former husband on social media.

"I was looking for some cute photos of you and Alexa to send you, when I came across this clip from a recent concert," Brinkley, 71, wrote in the caption. "It made me laugh .. but it also reminded me of all the joy you create, and all the sensational sing a longs you've lead … you turn an arena of strangers into a living room full of friends as we all sway in unison."

Brinkley concluded her post by urging Joel to "please take good care of yourself," because "we all want you back in that white hot spotlight, you're OUR piano man."

"We're always in the mood for your melodies And we all hope you're feeling alright! We Love You, the kids, me and a whole bunch of full arenas!" she added.

A statement posted to Joel's official Instagram account last week stated that the music icon's condition "has been exacerbated by recent concert performances, leading to problems with hearing, vision, and balance."

"Under his doctor's instructions, Billy is undergoing specific physical therapy and has been advised to refrain from performing during this recovery period," the statement read. "Billy is thankful for the excellent care he is receiving and is fully committed to prioritizing his health."

The statement added that Joel "looks forward to the day when he can once again take the stage."