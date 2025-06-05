Billy Joel: 'I'm Not Dying'

Five-time Grammy-winning singer-songwriter Billy Joel said he is "doing fine" after being diagnosed with a brain disorder.

The health update was shared Tuesday by radio host Howard Stern, who spoke on behalf of the music icon on "The Howard Stern Show."

"He does have issues, but he said, 'Yeah, you can tell people I'm not dying,'" Stern said, according to USA Today. "He wants people to know that. He's just go to deal with some medical stuff."

Stern said he had a "great conversation" during a recent dinner with Joel, who "instantly lit up" when he mentioned his newfound passion for playing classical music on the guitar.

Last month, Joel announced that he was cancelling all of his upcoming concerts after he was diagnosed with normal pressure hydrocephalus, a condition that causes pressure on the brain.

A statement posted to his official Instagram account said Joel's condition "has been exacerbated by recent concert performances, leading to problems with hearing, vision, and balance."

"Under his doctor's instructions, Billy is undergoing specific physical therapy and has been advised to refrain from performing during this recovery period," the statement read. "Billy is thankful for the excellent care he is receiving and is fully committed to prioritizing his health."

Shortly after the announcement, Joel's daughter, Alexa Ray shared an update while thanking fans for their support.

"I just wanted to thank you all for the beautiful outpouring of love and support amid the recent news of My Father's health diagnosis," she wrote at the time. "My Dad is the strongest and most resilient man I've ever known … and he's entirely committed to making a full recovery with ongoing physical-therapy treatments as he continues to regain his strength."

Christie Brinkley, who was married to Joel from 1985-94 and shares Ray with him, took to social media to urge her former husband to "please take good care of yourself," because "we all want you back in that white hot spotlight, you're OUR piano man."

"We're always in the mood for your melodies And we all hope you're feeling alright! We Love You, the kids, me and a whole bunch of full arenas!" Brinkley wrote.