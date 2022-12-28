Billie Lourd Posts Tribute to Mom Carrie Fisher 6 Years After Her Death

Billie Lourd is remembering her late mother Carrie Fisher while reflecting on the challenges of balancing grief with the joy of being a mother herself.

Marking the sixth anniversary of Carrie Fisher's death Tuesday in a heartfelt Instagram post, Lourd opened up about her thoughts and feelings on the difficult day, which came two weeks after welcoming daughter Jackson Joanne with her husband Austen Rydell. The pair also share 2-year-old son Kingston Fisher.

"It has been 6 years since my Momby died (feels like 2 but also like 705 at the same time?). And unlike most other years since she's died, this year, these past two weeks have been some of the most joyful of my life," Lourd wrote.

"Giving birth to my daughter and watching my son meet her have been two of the most magical moments I have ever experienced. But with the magic of life tends to come the reality of grief. My mom is not here to meet either of them and isn't here to experience any of the magic," she continued, adding "That's the thing about grief. I wish my Momby were here, but she isn't."

Lourd shared how she keeps Fisher's memory alive with her own children.

"So all I can do is hold onto the magic harder, hug my kids a little tighter. Tell them a story about her. Share her favorite things with them. Tell them how much she would have loved them," Lourd explained.

"For anyone out there experiencing the reality of grief alongside the magic of life, I see you. You are not alone," she concluded. "Don't ignore either. Life can be magical and griefy at the same time."

Fisher died at age 60 on Dec. 27, 2016, after suffering a heart attack, and every year since, Lourd has honored her mother's memory on the anniversary of her death.