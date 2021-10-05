Billie Eilish Slams Texas Abortion Law

Billie Eilish is speaking out against the controversial Texas abortion law.

Taking to the stage at Austin City Limits on Saturday, the "Bad Guy" singer told the crowd that she had seriously considered not performing as a way of protesting the law, adding that she was "sick and tired of old men" who should "shut the f*ck up about our bodies," according to videos circulating on social media.

"When they made that shit a law, I almost didn’t want to do the show, because I wanted to punish this f***ing place for allowing that to happen here," Eilish said. "But then, I remembered you guys are the f***ing victims and you deserve everything in the whole world," she continued as signs reading "bans off our bodies" flashed on the screens behind her. "We need to tell them to shut the f*ck up," Eilish added, before shouting out, "My body, my f***ing choice!"

The Texas legislation bans abortion from about six weeks, when a fetal heartbeat is detected. It took effect in September and there have been hundreds of protests since. On Saturday alone, over 600 marches took place across the U.S. with people demanding that women have continued access to abortion. In Washington, D.C., thousands took to the streets to participate in the Rally for Abortion Justice. Among protestors was a pregnant Jennifer Lawrence and actress and comedian Amy Schumer, who held up signs reading, "abortion is essential" and "women can't be free if they don't control their bodies."

Schumer later posted a photo of the two of them at the rally on social media.

"I don't have a uterus and she is pregnant but we out here @womensmarch @plannedparenthood #rallyforabortionjustice," Schumer captioned a photo of herself standing next to Lawrence, whose baby bump is visible. Rosanna Arquette, Sharon Stone, Kate Hudson and Alicia Keys showed their support to Schumer's post with emoji-filled comments.

"The Wire" creator David Simon meanwhile announced that he would no longer be filming his upcoming HBO series in Texas due to the abortion law. In a tweet he explained that he "can't and won't ask female cast/crew to forgo civil liberties to film there."

Related Stories: