Billie Eilish Hits Back at Criticism of Style Changes

Billie Eilish has taken a stand against critics of her evolving style.

When the 21-year-old Grammy award winner first broke out into the music scene, her identity was attached to her signature baggy clothes and dyed neon green hair, but since then Eilish has embraced her more feminine side.

Many of her original fans have slammed the iconic singer for being a "sellout" — something that she spoke out about over the weekend via her Instagram Stories.

"I spent the first 5 years of my career getting absolutely OBLITERATED by you fools for being boy ish and dressing how i did & constantly being told i’d be hotter if i acted like a woman," Eilish wrote, according to CNN.

"Now when i feel comfortable enough to wear anything remotely feminine or fitting, i CHANGED and am a sellout. And ‘what happened to her’ ‘OMG it’s not the same Billie she’s just like the rest’ blah blah blah," she added in a caption written over a photo of herself.

"FUN FACT! did you know that woman are multifaceted!!!!!??? shocking right?? believe it or not women could be interested in multiple things," Eilish continued.

"Also that femininity does not equal weakness???!!!! omg?! insane right? who knew. And also totally unheard of and insane to want to express yourself differently at different times."

Eilish previously opened up about her style progression and how she lost 100,000 social media followers during a 2021 interview with Elle.

"People hold on to these memories and have an attachment," she told the publication. "But it’s very dehumanizing."

Eilish was responding to a photo shoot she did with British Vogue in which she appeared with blonde hair and wearing lingerie. What resulted was a wave of criticism, which she told Vanity Fair was "weird" because the photo shoot was not symbolic of her shedding her former image.

"It was so weird because I was like, 'It's not a new style, it's one thing I wore and then I'm gonna wear this another day, and then I'm gonna do this,'" she said, according to Yahoo! "Literally the thing that I've been preaching about since I first started is, wear what you want."