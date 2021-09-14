×
Billie Eilish Got Oscar De La Renta to Stop Using Fur

Billie Eilish waves and looks over her left shoulder at the 2021 Met Gal
Billie Eilish at the 2021 Met Gala (AP)

By    |   Tuesday, 14 September 2021 12:36 PM

Oscar de la Renta is going fur-free and it is all thanks to a deal Billie Eilish struck with the fashion house: She would wear one of its designer gowns to the Met Gala on Monday night, provided they stop using fur in their clothing lines. 

"It was an honor to wear this dress knowing that going forward Oscar de la Renta will be completely fur-free!!!!" Eilish, who co-chaired the gala, wrote on Instagram. "It was an honor to wear this dress knowing that going forward Oscar de la Renta will be completely fur-free!!!!" Eilish, who co-chaired the gala, wrote on Instagram, sharing shots of the stunning dress at the fashion gala.

Eilish added she was beyond thrilled creative directors Fernando J. Garcia and Laura Kim, as well as the entire team at Oscar de la Renta, heard her on this issue "and have now made a change that makes an impact for the greater good, not only for animals but also for our planet and environment too." Eilish then urged "all designers to do the same."

In an interview with The New York Times, Alex Bolen, the chief executive at Oscar de la Renta, spoke of his decision to finally end the use of fur.

"I thought a lot about what Oscar said — he was a big fan of fur, by the way — that the one thing he really worried about in the fashion business was his eye getting old," Bolen said, explaining it reminded him to pay attention to what the youth were saying. "I have to surround myself with people with different points of view."

In a statement to the outlet, Eilish said she found it "shocking that wearing fur isn't completely outlawed at this point in 2021," adding she was "honored to have been a catalyst and to have been heard on this matter."

TheWire
Tuesday, 14 September 2021 12:36 PM
