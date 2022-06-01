Billie Eilish and Matthew Tyler Vorce Split

Billie Eilish and Matthew Tyler Vorce have gone their separate ways.

Vorce, 30, confirmed the split Monday via his Instagram Story while dismissing rumors that he had cheated on the "Happier Than Ever" singer, 20.

"Nobody cheated on anyone. Relationships end. Simple as that. Creating rumors and LYING on the internet is dangerous," he wrote.

In another Story, Vorce addressed criticism he had received from Eilish's fans.

"The fact that thousands of people take time out of their day to write the most heinous things on someone they will never knows post is the most cowardly thing you can possibly do," he wrote. "Live your own life."

Vorce and Eilish were first linked in April 2021, after they were photographed getting close during a coffee outing in Santa Barbara, California.

Then, in an interview for Rolling Stone's June cover story, Eilish spoke about how she was "thriving" after her tour for "When We All Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go?", which was when she broke up with then-boyfriend Brandon Adams.

"I felt exactly like who I was. Everything around me was exactly how it was supposed to be. I felt like I was getting better. I felt happier than ever. And I tried to continue that," she said.

Eilish also delved into what it was like learning to live on her own.

"I didn't know how [to] before, which is ironic because I had never been in a relationship that allowed me to really exist with that person, anyway," she said. "My emotion always is because of somebody else's, and that had been such a big pain in the ass."

That same month Vorce was forced to issue an apology after "offensive" language he had previously posted on social media received renewed attention amid rumors of his relationship with Eilish.

"I want to apologize for the things that I wrote on social media in the past. The language I used was hurtful and irresponsible and I understand how offensive those words are," he wrote on his Instagram Story, according to People. "Whether it was a lyric, a quote o just me being dumb, it does not matter."

Vorce added: "I am ashamed and deeply sorry that I used them in any context. It is not how I was raised and it is not what I stand for. I shouldn't have used this language in the first place and I won't use it again. I am so sorry for the hurt I have caused."